State Debate: Music venue help, wolves' relationship with deer, Devils Lake State Park get mentions today

Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy writes that music venues are still waiting for pandemic aid. He notes that Summerfest has received $10 million in federal aid, but the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee and thousands of other venues have received nothing. He says Gov. Tony Evers has tried to help with state funds, but the big federal help hasn't as yet materialized.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen takes note of the relationship between deer and wolves in the wild and how the wolf population can reduce disease among deer herds. He says the DNR can bring science and public service back to the debate over the state's wolf hunts, pointing out that wolves kill far fewer deer than do cars running into them on the highway.
Speaking of the DNR, blogger Bill Stokes hails the Natural Resources Board decision last week to purchase 220 acres to add to Devils Lake State Park near Baraboo. Stokes not the purchase was made under the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship program that many Republicans have been trying to knee cap in recent years.
The Beloit Daily News is full of praise for the area's firefighters response to a huge explosion and fire at the Chemtool plant in Rockton, Ill., earlier this month. The paper says the quick coordination to get the huge fire under control was a testament to the diligent planning that the departments both from Illinois and Wisconsin had in place.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, Republican State Sen. Howard Marklein, the co-chair of the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee, contends the GOP majority funded the state's strategic priorities as it wrapped up work on the biennial budget last week.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey is upset with Madison's Marquette Neighborhood Association's board for promoting a trash clean-up day that begins and includes stops at neighborhood bars. Humphrey complains there is already enough trouble with drunkenness in the neighborhood without promoting it even more.
Writing on the Badger Institute blog, Anne Trautner calls attention to the huge dental health gap in Wisconsin that shuts out even those on Medicaid from getting dental coverage. She says the state could help fill this gap if it created dental therapy profession in Wisconsin.