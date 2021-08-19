State Debate: More nonsense from Wisconsin's Tom Tiffany, complains James Rowen

Political Environment blogger James Rowen wonders why Cong. Tom Tiffany would have appeared before a school board meeting in his district to oppose the district's plan to require masks when school resumes. But, he adds, this is par for the course for Tiffany. He's spent his few months in Congress spreading lies about the virus and attempting to throw out 2020's presidential election results.
Meanwhile, Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey criticizes the Madison school board for not requiring its teachers and staff to be vaccinated for Covid-19 or even require Covid testing. He calls that decision breathtakingly stupid.
The Racine Journal Times insists the country can't afford another $3.5 trillion spending plan as Congressional Democrats are planning to do. Editorializing that money doesn't go on trees, the Racine paper says that the national debt is already unmanageable and to add even more to it endangers future generations.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska questions whether Americans really wanted out of Afghanistan. It depends on how the question is asked, he insists, pointing to the differences in polls taken by the Hill and another by Fox News.
And Milwaukee right-wing talk show host Dan O'Donnell in a MacIver Institute blog blames Joe Biden for the fall of Kabul and the image of Vietnam's "falling man." He blames Biden's "disastrous incompetence" and "dangerous ignorance" for the debacle.