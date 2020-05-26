State Debate: Milwaukee's archbishop gets a lecture for not speaking out for open churches

Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson is frustrated with Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki because he won't speak out for the Catholic Church against policies that don't consider churches essential services. It won't be long, Wigderson contends, that if the archbishop doesn't speak out, the church will indeed become nonessential.
Our Revolution's Mike McCabe, in a blog headed "face masks and baby powder," notes the politicization of wearing face masks during the pandemic. Heaven help us, he adds.
In a weekend editorial, the Racine Journal Times implores Major League Baseball to get back to work. The paper predicts that if the season -- even without fans -- doesn't happen this year, it may spell the death knell for big league baseball. People will find other things to do, it claims.
On Memorial Day, Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman suggests we pause to remember those who are being sacrificed on the altar of greed, arrogance and stupidity and ineptitude in the White House, the very leaders they relied on to keep them safe.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska congratulates the Wisconsin State Journal for "heckling" Dane County authorities for having the most strict coronavirus regulations in the state.
