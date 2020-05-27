State Debate: Milwaukee radio mouthpiece wonders where the predicted virus outbreak is?

Right-wing Milwaukee talk show host Dan O'Donnell wonders on the MacIver Institute blog why Wisconsin hasn't seen an outbreak of coronavirus infections in the two weeks since the State Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers' safer-at-home rules. Despite the warnings about chaos, Wisconsin hasn't got any worse, he claims, accusing Evers and media commentators of being wrong.

Political Environment blogger James Rowen writes that the new fiscal crisis is triggering another outbreak of evictions. He laments the unfairness to people who can't afford to pay their rent when many wealthier people were lavished with aid from the government.

Failure to have a plan is to fail, insists State Rep. Lakeshia Myers in a Milwaukee Courier column. She says the state needs to quit wasting time and come up with a solid plan on how to hold this fall's elections, otherwise we're going to have another fiasco like we had in April, she warns.