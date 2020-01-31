State Debate: Mike Pence's visit puts the bloggers in high gear

Political Heat blogger Chris Walker has a question: Why are Wisconsin taxpayers forced to pay for other kids' religious schooling? He says he has no problem with private religious schools and anyone who wants to send their children to one can do so. But, don't make taxpayers pick up the tab for that when they're already paying for public schools, he adds.
Meanwhile, the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty's Will Flanders, a longtime spokesman for taxpayer-financed voucher schools, attacks the bill authored by Milwaukee Democrat Jonathan Brostoff that would phase out voucher schools in Wisconsin. In a posting on RightWisconsin, Flanders claims the bill's backers repeat the "debunked myths" about choice schools.
While it was Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Madison that sparked the voucher school debate, Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey believes Gov. Tony Evers should have greeted Pence at the airport. The governor's absence made him look small, Humphrey complains.
Mike McCabe, who was recently named director of the "Our Wisconsin Revolution" political advocacy group, writes the organization's first blog. In it he discusses three revolutions that are occurring right now — economic, social and ecological — and he explains how his new organization is creating a revolution of its own to tackle all three of them.
On its blog, the liberal Wisconsin Budget Project reports that a decade after historic education budget cuts, Wisconsin still hasn't fully restored aid to local schools. Before the cuts engineered by then-Gov. Scott Walker, public schools received about 38% of the state's general purpose revenues. In 2020, their share is down to about 31 percent, the blog says.
The Racine Journal Times editorializes that Attorney General Josh Kaul is right to conduct a review of how the Wisconsin National Guard handled sex assault accusations during the past several years. The paper cites The Capital Times' stories that outlined how many of the sex assault charges were improperly handled.