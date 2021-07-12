State Debate: Mike Huebsch's secrets lead today's commentary

Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy says that former Republican legislator and secretary of Scott Walker's Department of Administration Mike Huebsch's latest brush with the state's openness laws are just more in a long line of secrecy practiced by him over the years. He describes some of the former PSC commissioner's questionable dealings where he's opted for keeping official state communications secret from the public.
Despite our divisions, red, white and blue runs deep in America, insists Wisconsin business blogger John Torinus. Despite the rancor, most Americans believe they are lucky to be citizens of this creative and innovative country, he writes.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen hails Gov. Tony Evers' veto of a Republican bill that would have declared Wisconsin a "gun sanctuary" state. He notes that the National Rifle Association has been pushing such legislation across the country to ostensibly prevent enforcement of federal firearms laws in local jurisdictions.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey writes that Hungarian autocrat Victor Orban's anti-gay policy has precipitated international outrage as it should, he says. He observes that the fight for gay rights is a continuing uphill fight and people need to speak out against such hostile policies from the likes of Orban.
In a guest Milwaukee Journal Sentinel column, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson contends that the "mainstream" media have abused the trust vested in them by the public. He responds to a MJS editorial that insisted Johnson has no business representing Wisconsin.
In a MacIver Institute blog, right-wing Milwaukee radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell says that Tony Evers caved to Republicans on the state budget, proving that he stands for nothing but himself. After criticizing the budget as "cruel," now he is taking credit for it, O'Donnell asserts.