State Debate: Michael Gableman, Dems vs. GOP on economy, paid leave highlight the comments

Economic data from the last 70 years shows that one party does a better job of managing the economy, says Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson. Using a series of charts and graphs, Thompson shows how employment and other factors did better when Dems were in power versus the Republicans.
In a Channel 3000 commentary, Bill Wineke calls the Michael Gableman probe of the 2020 Wisconsin election an example of the blind leading the blind. Citing Gableman's statements and contradictions, Wineke comments that this not a way to uphold a democracy.
The First Amendment says you can be vulgar about the president, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. It notes the controversy over a large flag in front of a house in nearby Burlington proclaiming "F----Biden." The paper notes that neighbors wanted the city council to order it removed, but the city attorney pointed out it was protected speech.
Now that the feds have decided not to pursue a civil rights case against the Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake in the back seven times, Tony Evers should apologize for his comments following the shooting, contends Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska. Why does the governor hate cops?, Blaska asks.
Blogger Bill Stokes is unhappy with the proliferation of credit in the country. Banks and credit unions continue building edifices to themselves and the people become more and more enslaved to their huge credit debt, he writes.
In a Wisconsin Examiner posting, Ellen Bravo asks who's paying for the lack of paid family and medical leave? She cites data that show the burden of missing work for emergencies and losing pay falls disproportionately on people of color and women.