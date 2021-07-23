State Debate: Mendela Barnes' Senate endorsements spark commentary

Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy notes that several national groups have jumped behind Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes' recent announced candidacy for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate, including three prominent progressive organizations. He sees those endorsements as playing a big role in energizing party activists here.
Meanwhile, Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman says he'll be endorsing Barnes' primary race for Ron Johnson's U.S. Senate seat, considered a key in 2022. There are other Dems in the huge field he says he could support, but he feels that Barnes is the best overall.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Sen. Lena Taylor calls the child tax credit a game changer. For the rest of this year, parents in Wisconsin can get a breather, knowing they can afford school clothes for the kids and not just one unexpected event can throw everything off kilter, she writes in explaining to constituents how it will work.
Continuing his analysis of how voting has changed in Wisconsin in recent years, Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson has come up with data-driven details on how Donald Trump succeeded in polarizing the voters. He notes how voters who expressed hostility to Blacks, Muslims, gays and others rushed to support Trump over other Republican candidates for other offices.
Blogger Bill Stokes and his doorstep dog "Kickass," comment on the state of things -- refusal to accept election results, refusing life-saving vaccines, the Jan. 6th attack described as a walk in the park, the "sport" of bear hunting -- and what do Republicans in the Legislature do? Introduce bills to reduce the carrying of concealed weapons from 21 to 18, including on school grounds.