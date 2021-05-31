State Debate: Memorial Day, Tony Evers' spending, Ron DeSantis in today's commentary

On Memorial Day, blogger Bill Stokes remembers the artillery shell that buried him in the Korean soil all those years ago. Had it landed a foot either way he wouldn't be writing this blog, he points out, while remembering the thousands who weren't as lucky as he was.
M. D. Kittle, chief blogger for the right-wing website Empower Wisconsin, is glad that Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee are checking Gov. Tony Evers' education spending orgy. They're bringing some balance to the education funding scheme, he claims.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson takes a shot at Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, on a number of fronts, including his battle against cruise ships that require evidence of having the COVID-19 vaccine and his efforts to stop social media from banning politicians. This is out and out fascism, he contends.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen writes that it's unacceptable in the year 2021 for public agencies go trample on public lands, clean water and Native American cultures, yet that's precisely what's happening to two projects going ahead -- one one the Menominee River and the other at the Lake Michigan shoreline for a new golf course.
Can you imagine what republicans would be saying if Joe Biden had uttered the words "land of the home and freedom range"? asks Blogging Blue's Steve Carlson. They would have accused him of having dementia, he says, but they say nothing about Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp uttering those garbled words.