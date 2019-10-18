Democurmudgeon John Peterson points out that any tax increases to implement Medicare for All will be a lot cheaper than insurance premiums and other health care costs are now. He chides some of the Democratic presidential candidates who used this week's debate to claim taxes would be onerous on the middle class.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen accuses Wisconsin legislative Republicans of working overtime to ensure that Wisconsin is solidly in control of their party far into the future. He points to how the leaders, aided by "rightists" in the state, have been manipulating state government to make this a one-party state.
The Racine Journal Times congratulates Gov. Tony Evers for making good choices in his recent pardons. Pointing out that former governor Scott Walker refused to grant a pardon to anyone, the paper says Evers' four pardons were to deserving people who had served their time and changed their lives.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman contends there's a world of difference between Donald Trump's troop withdrawal from Syria and other calls for ending our never-ending wars. American troops were in Syria not fighting a war, but for once serving as a buffer for peace, keeping the Turks, the Kurds and Syria from shooting each other.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska believes that progressivism might be making us crazy. He points to comments that claims that Donald Trump and racism are causing obesity in black women. He also goes after Rev. Alex Gee for including racism as a health issue.
In a posting for the right-wing MacIver Institute blog, Milwaukee radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell accuses Mayor Tom Barrett of using the city's fire and police departments as hostages in order to get a sales tax increase passed to benefit his city. Barrett is emulating the mob, O'Donnell contends.