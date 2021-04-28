State Debate: Medical marijuana, Foxconn's new deal, vote suppression all draw comments

In a guest editorial for the Racine Journal Times, Democratic State Sen. Robert Wirch accuses legislative Republicans of ignoring constituents' pain as they block medical marijuana. Noting that 39 states have okayed the use of marijuana to combat pain, he asks how much longer will the Republicans keep refusing to help those who are suffering in Wisconsin?
In a column that appears in the Janesville Gazette, columnist Steve Walters takes a look at the new contract that the Tony Evers' administration negotiated with Foxconn. He notes the deal only requires Foxconn to meet its Mt. Pleasant promises to qualify for state subsidies, but doesn't include its other initiatives, including the $100 million for the UW.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson has fun with former Donald Trump economic advisor Larry Kudlow who baselessly insisted the other day that Joe Biden's climate change initiatives are going to require us to drink "plant based" beer. What does he think beer is made of, asks Peterson, meat?
Matt Rothschild posts on the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign website his recent testimony before the Assembly's Committee on Campaigns and Elections in which he calls two Republican election bills the worst in anti-voter initiatives in the state's history. They are both aimed at interfering with the people's right to vote, he contends.
Federal tax increases are justified in 2021, insists Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. He takes a look back in history at the steps the federal government, including George Washington, took to raise much needed revenue. This is such a time, he declares.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson posts a report from the Republican Accountability Project -- an initiative by anti-Trump Republicans -- that gives Wisconsin's congressional Republicans poor marks defending democracy. The two lowest scores go to Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald, the state's newest U.S. representatives. Ron Johnson earns a "D."