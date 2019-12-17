State Debate: Medicaid expansion, impeachment and conservative vote purging all get aired today

In a column that appears on WisOpinion, Bill Kaplan says that Gov. Tony Evers and the GOP-led Wisconsin Legislature should make a New Year's resolution to expand Medicaid. Politics can lead to unexpected outcomes, he writes, and points to Kentucky and Louisiana, two red states, that have done just that during the past year.
Milwaukee right-wing radio host Dan O'Donnell writes on Townhall that Democrats have failed to convince Americans that Donald Trump needs to be impeached. O'Donnell claims this is the Scott Walker effect, similar to the failed recall of Walker after the outrage over the then governor's Act 10.
Liberal Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey contends, on the other hand, that political tribalism evident in the impeachment proceedings attacks the republic. Republicans are failing to grasp that fact, he insists, and it's going to have long-lasting consequences for the nation in years to come.
Writing on the rightie Empower Wisconsin site, M.D. Kittle warns that Congressional House Democrats are trying to kill voter ID laws and that's what's behind their "Voting Rights Advancement Act." Kittle contends that the ID laws have prevented election fraud that, according to him, is really what Democrats want.
Meanwhile, Cognitive Dissidence blogger Chris Liebenthal contends that Wisconsin Republicans just can't get enough voter suppression. He points to the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty which so far has been able to disenfranchise more than 200,000 voters in the state who have likely moved since the last election.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen joins in, underscoring how the purge of 234,000 voters from the registration lists disproportionately targets Madison and Milwaukee, both Democratic strongholds. And, the fact, that the ruling came from a judge in heavily Republican Ozaukee County is revealing all by itself, he implies.