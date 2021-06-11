State Debate: Mayor Sue Bauman proved value of infrastructure spending, notes blogger

As Congress struggles with the infrastructure plan offered by President Joe Biden, Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey gives a shout out to former Madison Mayor Sue Bauman. She had the foresight and the political courage, he explains, to plow ahead and get all of Madison's lead pipes replaced. Now the rest of the country is still struggling with that.
Business blogger John Torinus is buoyed by the examples of government and big and small business cooperation during the pandemic, proving that while working together the results can be phenomenal -- quick development of a vaccine and getting into people's arms, for example. He says that now everyone needs to work together to bring home major industries.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, conservative think tank president CJ Szafir claims to have a "fiscally prudent" option for the unexpected state budget surplus. He says the state should put more money into taxpayers' pockets via tax cuts, bolster the rainy day fund and eliminate the structural deficits that exist in the current budget.
Another voice from the right, M.D. Kittle of Empower Wisconsin, asks whether Wisconsin taxpayers will get relief because of the budget surplus or will they get "Tonied." He champions Republican calls to use the money for tax cuts, but reminds his readers that the governor holds the veto pen.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign names Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce its influence peddler of the month. WDC posts a list of causes that the business lobby is supporting financially, most of them Republican causes, it points out.