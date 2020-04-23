State Debate: Matt Rothschild calls MacIver Institute's call to oppose Evers' plan 'lethal idiocy'

Political Environment blogger James Rowen sees the Republican led lawsuit aimed at having the State Supreme Court overturn Evers' stay at home extension as just another in a series of attempts to "tarnish Tony," regardless of the life and death chances involved.

Meanwhile, conservative Republican State Rep. Joe Sanfilippo posts a piece on Right Wisconsin asking if Wisconsin really needs another 30-day shutdown. He claims that both Donald Trump and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo have done great jobs keeping the public informed with daily briefings, but Evers hasn't.

Apparently, emergency powers to slow the advance of Covid-19 and saving lives is too much for state Republican corporate sellouts, counters Democurmudgeon John Peterson. Their threats to fire the health secretary, Andrea Palm, is yet another example of the deviousness behind the GOP State Senate's refusal to confirm Evers' cabinet members, he adds.

Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey has a warning for those who shop at Walgreen's drug store on the Square. He notes that the Friday protesters didn't receive a permit for their demonstration, hence there will be no porta potties on the Square. The protesters have been told by their organizers, Humphrey reports, that Walgreens is open and they can use its restrooms. The store's shoppers have a chance of being contaminated, he adds.