State Debate: Mask mandate riles bloggers; Let trick or treat proceed, says Racine Journal Times

Political Environment blogger James Rowen proclaims that the Wisconsin Republican "cohort of the Covid complicit" is at it again. He accuses GOP leaders of ignoring the state's increasing virus cases by again pushing back at Gov. Tony Evers' extension of a mask mandate. We have reached an unbearably absurd point in the state, he adds.
In a MacIver Institute blog, right-wing Milwaukee talk show host Dan O'Donnell contends that the only coronavirus emergency is Evers' unlawful emergency declarations. He claims that the number of deaths in Wisconsin are barely higher than in a normal flu season.
And another far right blogger, M.D. Kittle of the Empower Wisconsin website insists the governor has pushed the bounds of the constitution and state statutes with his mask extension.
The Racine Journal Times editorializes that trick or treating should be allowed this Halloween -- with caution. The paper says the city of Kenosha was right to allow the annual tradition to take place this year and that other local governments should follow its lead.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson claims that the right decision Trump should make in the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy would be to announce he will appoint Amy Coney Barrett if he wins the election. That would energize pro-lifers and Catholics to vote for him, he insists.
Political Heat blogger Chris Walker proposes three changes to the way Supreme Court justices are selected that he contends would help solve what is now a failed system. They include appointee limits, term limits and a national referendum if an appointee fails to meet a threshold of affirmative votes.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman notes that it takes roughly three hours in the annual remembrance of the 9/11 attacks to read the nearly 3,000 names of those who lost their lives. How long, he wonders, would it take to read the 200,000 names of those who have lost their lives to the coronavirus?
