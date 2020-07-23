State Debate: Make Fitzgerald, Vos, Roggensack accountable, insists blogger James Rowen

Political Environment blogger James Rowen calls on newspaper editors to assign reporters to seek comments from State Sen. Scott Fitzgerald, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Chief Justice Pat Roggensack to explain themselves now that Wisconsin's Covid-19 infections have set a record. These officials owe Wisconsin citizens accountability for their reckless attacks on efforts to slow down the spread of the disease, Rowen insists.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee journalist Dan Shafer, who writes a weekly opinion column on a site called Recombobulation Area, points out that it has now been nearly 100 days since the Wisconsin State Senate has taken any action. This from the legislators who demanded a seat at the table to decide coronavirus rules. The State Supreme Court ruled in their favor and now they've disappeared, he says.
WisOpinion links to a Washington Post column by Henry Olsen who suggests that Wisconsin's Tammy Baldwin would be an excellent pick to be Joe Biden's running mate this fall. She's a solid progressive and her gay credentials would make her a suitable alternative to picking a Black running mate, he adds.
Because of the unending coronavirus crisis, you're going to be surprised what you'll find the next time you decide to fly, says the Racine Journal Times. The devastation of air travel and the entire travel industry, hotels to rental cars, is only to get worse, and what you find will be unrecognizable, the paper says.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is convinced that social justice has created America's murder capital. And if you're wondering why the McCloskeys, the couple who brandished firearms as a protest passed by their St. Louis home, all you have to do is look at the violence that's occurred in that city and others in recent weeks, he insists.
Victor Forberger, a Madison lawyer who posts on a blog he calls Wisconsin Unemployment, says that denying unemployment insurance to the disabled makes absolutely no sense. It's a no-brainer, he insists, that restrictions that deny unemployment to those on Social Security disability passed during the Scott Walker years needs to be repealed, especially in light of the pandemic.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, Ty Babinski of the Coalition of Virtual School Families says that parents can choose to enroll their children in established virtual schools rather than settle for poor alternatives during the coming school year.
