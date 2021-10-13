State Debate: Madison's bishop and COVID, the legacy of concealed carry in today's commentary

Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says the Madison Diocese's bishop, Donald Hying, is at odds with the facts about COVID-19 and needs to anchor with science. The blogger points to a Channel 3 story about the lack of safety precautions at the Diocese's St. Maria Goretti school.
Columnist Steve Walters, in a piece that appears on Urban Milwaukee, visits the legacy of Wisconsin's concealed carry law, now ten years old. Walters points out that one in eight adults over the age of 21 have a concealed permit. He quotes Jim Palmer of the Wisconsin Professional Police Officers Association lamenting that many officers are now confronted by people with weapons, something that was rare before.
President Joe Biden's botched Afghanistan exit can't be ignored, says the Racine Journal Times in an editorial. The paper says the errors made, from left-behind people to left-behind weapons, must be addressed so that this can never happen again.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska argues that reporters have no more rights than anyone else. He directs his comments at the reporters who were on the scene on Capitol Square the night that State Sen. Tim Carpenter was attacked. They are fighting subpoenas compelling them to testify, but Blaska thinks they don't and shouldn't have a case.
Olivia Williams, in a piece on the Tone Madison site, argues that Madison must commit to permanently affordable housing. We need to start holding land for the public good, she says, and presents ideas on how the city can go in that direction.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman posts a picture of a huge sign on the side of a truck telling people not to get vaccinated. The truck belongs to a funeral home.