State Debate: Local sales tax is debate worth having, says columnist Steve Walters

In a Janesville Gazette column, columnist Steve Walters comments that the local sales tax debate in the State Legislature is well worth having. He recounts how local governments have had to make tough decisions, Milwaukee, for example, not replacing 60 retiring police officers because of budget woes. When jobs of emergency workers are at peril, this needs to get attention, he adds.
Wisconsin's U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has renewed his war on the sun, claims Political Environment blogger James Rowen. Famous for blaming climate change on sun spots, Johnson last month called those who believe that climate change is manmade are "crazy" and their theories are "lunacy," Rowen points out.
In his Channel 3000 column, Bill Wineke remarks on how the work of Tommy Thompson compared to Ron Johnson shows just how far the Wisconsin Republican Party has fallen.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson contends that for Wisconsin Republicans, marijuana is the new hemp. He recalls how the party's legislators fought the legalization of growing hemp for 20 years, leaving Wisconsin far behind other states in the cash crop. Now, they're about to do the same with pot, he says.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says America is returning to decency under President Joe Biden. He revisits the president's weekend that includes conversations with cancer-stricken Bob Dole, time with his family and church with his grandchildren. A far cry from "the last guy," Humphrey notes.
Blogging Blue's Zach Wisniewski revels in the fact that the "My Pillow" guy, Mike Lindell, is being sued for $1.3 billion for spreading baseless claims that a voting machine manufacturer had rigged the machines to favor Joe Biden in the presidential election.
Speaking of which, Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson writes that the Waukesha County Republican Party, which he says was once the proud engine of the state party, showed Lindell's debunked documentary on the so-called stolen election at its meeting last week. Wigderson notes that the Fond du Lac Republicans were critical of the Waukesha group.