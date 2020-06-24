State Debate: Local governments should deal with police reform, not the feds, says the Beloit Daily News

The Beloit Daily News is wondering why states and local governments aren't at the front in making changes in police procedures. Whatever happened to the notion that best government is the one closest to the people rather than having Washington's loud mouths do the legislating?, the paper editorializes.

Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey pushes former UN Ambassador Susan Rice as Joe Biden's pick for vice president. He says her knowledge of foreign affairs is above reproach and she'd be able to translate complex issues to the American people.

Milwaukee Independent columnist Reggie Jackson writes about "America's Cold Civil War: The Enduring Fight for Respect and Dignity by People of Color." He laments how our history as depicted in schools and in the movies and on television constantly tell the story from a white perspective and how this has led to the institutional racism we're witnessing today.