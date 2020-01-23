State Debate: Local blogger seconds Hillary Clinton's assessment of Bernie Sanders

Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey contends that Hillary Clinton is right in her statements about Bernie Sanders. Humphrey expresses his disdain for the Vermont senator and presidential candidate, insisting that his proposals are short on math and actually as a self-proclaimed Social Democrat has no business vying for the Democratic nomination.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen gave the state Senate an incomplete as it went back into session this week. He says environmental clean-up of poisonous chemicals was ignored and criticizes its lack of support for a number of bills to help shelters and others deal with homelessness.
The liberal advocacy organization, One Wisconsin Now, notes that campaign cash from members of the right-wing legal advocacy group, Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, keep flowing into Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly's campaign.
The Racine Journal Times complains that the "sign-stealing" Houston Astros have given baseball a black eye. The team had all kinds of talent, but chose to cheat anyway, the paper editorializes, adding that it thinks Major League Baseball should strip the team of its 2017 World Series victory.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska, a staunch supporter of having police officers in city high schools, points out that a school cop was able to take away a loaded gun from a West High School student earlier this week.