State Debate: Local blogger offers rare praise for Mitch McConnell's stand on vaccinations

Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey gives a rare thumbs up to U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for stepping forward and telling his Kentucky "chuckleheads" to get their vaccinations. At least he's making it clear that kind of damage the anti-vaxxers in his state are causing, the blogger adds.
Political Envirnoment blogger James Rowen is incredulous that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is seeking permission from the Natural Resources Board to kill another 130 wolves this fall. It's making the request after last year's debacle that saw the limit far exceeded by hunters and knowing full well of gaps in its own research on the animal's population.
The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff posts a commentary complaining about the organized takeover of Wisconsin's courts. She insists that big money has eroded a core democratic institution in Wisconsin and cites the recent action by the State Supreme Court to strip Court of Appeals Judge Lisa Neubauer of her chief judge duties. Sort of smacks of retribution for her run for the Supreme Court two years ago, Conniff suggests.
Right-wing Milwaukee radio talk show host host Dan O'Donnell, in his regular blog for the MacIver Institute, proclaims that we need to follow the science and don't force kids to wear masks in school. He claims that science shows masking kids is harmful.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy columnizes that SNAP food benefits are falling short in the state and nation. SNAP benefits in some 27 of Wisconsin's 72 counties, for instance, don't cover the average cost of a meal, he writes, citing recent research and the impact, particularly, in rural areas.
Meanwhile, Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson is asking what is the Milwaukee Public Schools' strategy for distributing stimulus aid to the the district's students? He says the system must use reliable research to make decisions on everything from improving air quality in the schools to class sizes, but is failing to do so.