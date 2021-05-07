State Debate: Liz Cheney as the new Margaret Chase Smith leads the commentary

Liz Cheney is the Margaret Chase Smith of our time, claims Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. Smith took on Wisconsin's Joe McCarthy when the rest of Senate Republicans stood by, he explains, just like Cheney is taking on her leadership for defending Donald Trump's Big Lie on the election.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel guest column, Tim Smeeding of the UW's La Follette School of Public Affairs explains how President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan could help poor kids in Wisconsin. University research shows that Wisconsin Black child poverty is four times that of white kids at 30%. Biden's plan can cut that in half, he writes.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy takes a look at the right-wing campaign to call a national convention to rewrite the U.S. Constitution. He says it's dangerously close to actually happening. He notes the role in the effort being played by the likes of Scott Walker and Eric O'Keefe and other Wisconsin Republicans and takes a look at the shadowy groups behind the effort.
The Racine Journal Times editorializes that Congress needs to restore the Federal Trade Commission's power to fine companies and individuals who cheat or mislead consumers. The paper notes that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled recently that the FTC doesn't have the power to levy financial penalties, something it has been doing for more than 40 years. Congress needs to act soon, it adds.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, the conservative Badger Institute's Mike Nichols claims the pandemic has pushed Milwaukee public schools closer to the tipping point. By switching to online instruction while voucher schools continued in-person classes, MPS has lost even more students. As recently as 1990 some 100,000 attended Milwaukee public schools, now it's around 63,000, he says.
Also on Right Wisconsin, a facetious James Widgerson proclaims that Ron Johnson has sprung the FBI trap. He confirmed that the FBI had warned him nine months ago that the Russians were using him in its disinformation efforts, but now claims that they waited until now to "embarrass" him with that fact. Let's give Johnson points for creativity, Wigderson writes.