State Debate: Liberal blogger praises outgoing conservative Wisconsin congressman

Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman praises outgoing Wisconsin Republican Cong. James Sensenbrenner for pointing out that Donald Trump isn't helping unite the nation in this time of turmoil. Heinzelman wants to know why Sensenbrenner didn't speak out against Trump long before.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen posts a message Wisconsin DNR Secretary Preston Cole sent department employees following the murder of George Floyd and comments how far the agency has moved under Tony Evers and Cole compared to Scott Walker and his anti-environment secretary Cathy Stepp.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska accuses Freedom Inc. of intimidation, not persuasion, and says that School Board President Gloria Reyes is the latest victim of what he calls Madison's race warriors. Blaska posts pictures of the flags laced with profanities that were placed on the lawn of Reyes' home.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey posts a number of editorial cartoons depicting Donald Trump's week in responding to protests. The cartoons underscore what Trump has done to the nation, he writes.
Kweku Ramel Akyirefi Smith, a Milwaukee psychologist, in a guest column for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel insists that America is a plutocracy masquerading as a democracy with its levels of income inequality that are not sustainable in a healthy society. He blames today's unrest on that condition.
Republican State Sen. Duey Stroebel wants to know what's the delay in processing unemployment checks in the Department of Workforce Development. In Right Wisconsin posting, the conservative senator contends that the department and Gov. Tony Evers have failed Wisconsin.
