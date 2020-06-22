State Debate: Liability waivers wave of future for big events? asks the Racine Journal Times

Taking a cue from the weekend's Trump rally in Tulsa, the Racine Journal Times wonders if waivers can be the wave of the future. If people agree to waive any rights to hold an event organizer liable, then couldn't others do the same, the Brewers, for example?
Bryan Albrecht, president of Gateway Technical College, writes in an op-ed for the Journal Times that he sees the frustration among the 40 percent minority students in his college over the country's inability to address racial issues. He pledges himself to address systemic racism as president of the 21,000-student school.
Prof. Alvin Thomas of the UW-Madison's school of human ecology writes in a guest opinion column for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that black men and boys are especially vulnerable to the coronavirus and police violence. Their daily experiences and encounters robs them of their mental and physical health, he says.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is thrilled that his old boss, former Gov. Tommy Thompson, has been named the interim president of the University of Wisconsin system. Blaska calls "this old white man" the best governor since Fighting Bob La Follette of the early 1900s who will serve the university well in this new role.
Speaking of the university, Ike Brannon, a visiting fellow at the conservative Badger Institute, suggests that the pandemic's impact on the UW might just be the right time to close some campuses and implement an online model for certain courses. The university needs to act soon because student population will decline and fiscal problems are ahead.
Posting on Right Wisconsin, State Sen. Andre Jacque, Republican from De Pere, advocates for the repeal of the federal Davis-Bacon Act that he claims serves the bottom line of union bosses by requiring wage protections for governmental projects.
