State Debate: Liability waivers wave of future for big events? asks the Racine Journal Times

Taking a cue from the weekend's Trump rally in Tulsa, the Racine Journal Times wonders if waivers can be the wave of the future. If people agree to waive any rights to hold an event organizer liable, then couldn't others do the same, the Brewers, for example?

Bryan Albrecht, president of Gateway Technical College, writes in an op-ed for the Journal Times that he sees the frustration among the 40 percent minority students in his college over the country's inability to address racial issues. He pledges himself to address systemic racism as president of the 21,000-student school.

Prof. Alvin Thomas of the UW-Madison's school of human ecology writes in a guest opinion column for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that black men and boys are especially vulnerable to the coronavirus and police violence. Their daily experiences and encounters robs them of their mental and physical health, he says.