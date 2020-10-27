State Debate: Let the kids play, the Janesville tells school administrators

The Janesville Gazette wants school administrators to find a way for athletics to happen. It notes the disparity around the state in allowing sports to continue during the pandemic. It isn't fair to many, the paper editorializes, and encourages officials to take a new look at resuming sports where they are now forbidden.
The Beloit Daily News, meanwhile, encourages readers to show a little empathy to school and health officials who are struggling with the cornavirus crisis. All are trying to do what they deem is most safe for all, the paper suggests, adding it's easy to be an "armchair quarterback."
Political Environment blogger James Rowen complains that the feds have given a Brown County meatpacker a puny slap on the wrist for not taking proper precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 among its employees. The light fine from OSHA isn't unexpected from an administration that has declared that the pandemic isn't going to be controlled, he adds.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey declares that President Trump is scared of Lesley Stahl, "a strong professional woman." He notes that Trump stormed off the set of "60 Minutes" because he was miffed that Stahl was asking tough questions.
The Racine Journal Times applauds Hormel Foods' decision to produce face masks that smell like bacon for those who are bored with their current masks. It's a good way to put some humor into this serious problem, the paper editorializes, take a deep breath and enjoy the momentary distraction.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska announces that he's voting for that bastard, Donald Trump, and adds that you don't have to like it. Admitting that he's not sure he can take another four years of Trump, he has decided that it's better than Joe Biden, who he claims is a stalking horse for the progressive lefties.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman notes that the Gov. Tony Evers recall effort has ended with a whimper from lack of interest. The organizer got her 15 minutes of fame, he adds.
On his Kickass blog, retired Wisconsin journalist and author Bill Stokes has his dog commenting on the first snowfall and commiserating about the president claiming the country is rounding the corner on the pandemic on the same day that 84,000 more people were infected.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!