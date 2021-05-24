State Debate: Let summer school kids shed their masks, says the Racine Journal Times

The Racine Journal Times insists that masks ought to be optional for summer school. We've learned that young people aren't susceptible to the virus as our older people and it's time to let kids, who have suffered academically through this pandemic, to be free from mask requirements if they want, the paper editorializes.
In a column for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Ideas Lab, Nicole Miles of Milwaukee's Health Department, writes that George Floyd's death forced us to pay attention. Now we need to focus on what needs to be done, she says, and money isn't the only answer, systemic change is.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen tells his readers to stand by for Sen. Ron Johnson's "OJ, RoJo, Columbo Combo now that the Wisconsin Republican is apparently going to conduct this own investigation into the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol uprising.
Posting on the right-wing Empower Wisconsin website, GOP attorney general candidate Ryan Owens says its time for the silent majority to lead with American optimism. He writes that there's much to love about American ideals and he posts a list of what he insists those ideals are.
Meanwhile on the MacIver Institute blog site, Milwaukee's rightie talk show host Dan O'Donnell complains about the chronic case of mask addiction. He questions why so many insist on wearing masks even after the Center for Disease Control has changed the guidelines.
Blogger Bill Stokes contends it's time that humans start being held accountable for what they're doing to nature. They have been befouling the planet with pesticides, herbicides and other chemicals as if they have no consequence, he adds, apparently oblivious to the destruction.