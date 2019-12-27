State Debate: Let's hold hearing on medical marijuana, Racine Journal Times tells Legislature

It's time for a full legislative hearing on medical marijuana, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. Noting that two Republican legislators have co-authored a bill to legalize the drug for medicinal purposes, the paper says GOP leaders need to schedule a public hearing so people can be heard on the measure. Meanwhile, it adds, Wisconsin remains an island among its neighbors.
Channel 3000's columnist Bill Wineke says that the recent blockbuster editorial in the magazine Christianity Today demanding Donald Trump be convicted of high crimes is further evidence that the political battle is now a theological dispute over the divinity of Donald Trump. The reaction from evangelical conservatives shows that Trump bought them with judgeships and now they will need to stay bought, he contends.
Wisconsin Republicans have been lying that their real concern is mental health when they refuse to consider Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' proposals to strengthen gun safety laws in the state, says Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson. After making sure they didn't debate the gun laws, Peterson implies, they went home and didn't do anything about mental health either.
Noting that Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly, who is up for election to a full term on the court this coming spring, has recused himself from hearing the appeal on the voters' purge case, Political Environment blogger James Rowen recalls Kelly's role in a previous voting case. That one involved representing Republicans, defending their right to gerrymander as they see fit, Rowen recalls.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, state Sen. Duey Stroebel, a Cedarburg Republican, gives a full-throated endorsement to fellow state Sen. Tom Tiffany in the 7th Congressional district GOP primary Feb. 18. He says Tiffany is a man of courage and a true supporter of Donald Trump.
The Janesville Gazette is confused why Rock County and its municipalities need a program called ElectionGuard to protect the integrity of their elections. There has never been a problem with voting in the county — no fraud, no miscounts, no nothing. All this new program is, is a solution in search of a problem, the paper insists.