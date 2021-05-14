State Debate: Lena Taylor, Liz Cheney, the National Anthem draw commentary

Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy insists that a Republican-sponsored bill nevertheless backed by Milwaukee State Senate Democrat Lena Taylor punishes her own city and Madison. It will give police unions even more power over fire and police commission decisions, he points out.
Landing Foxconn was the culmination of the "cheesehead revolution" comments blogger Dan Shafer, adding that its failure speaks volumes. Shafer insists the deal was dead even before the first shovel was turned. The state's leading Republicans all came together in the name of economic development and their naivete and self-congratulations brought it all crashing down, he contends.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson reposts an editorial he wrote back in February in which he called the bill to require the playing of the National Anthem before all sporting events a "terrible idea." Now that it's been passed, he still thinks it's bad. What if others want to require certain songs or speeches at games? he asks, adding that first of all requiring businesses to play certain music before a game is unconstitutional.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson wonders if Liz Cheney should be praised or condemned. He visits the arguments between liberals over whether her history of politics should be disregarded in her current stand against Trump. He concludes that she should be applauded for her principled stand on the results of the last election.
The Wisconsin Budget Project blog insists that the Wisconsin Legislature is showing its priorities by voting against expanding health care for giving the wealthy a tax cut. Refusing to expand Medicaid -- or as it's known in Wisconsin, BadgerCare -- they are once again making it more difficult for thousands of Wisconsin citizens to access health care, Tamarine Cornelius adds.