State Debate: Lead pipes, Gableman's fishing expedition, rigged districts get discussed today

Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says lead pipe mediation in the reconciliation bill pending in Congress is extremely important. He points to kids in Arkansas and Wisconsin as prime examples of how lead in the water is causing untold damage to school-age children.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign posts the names of Wisconsin Democratic state senators and representatives who have signed on to denounce former State Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman's 2020 vote probe as a fishing expedition.
Recombobulation Area blogger Dan Shafer says that the state is defunding its largest city and county, Milwaukee. While the local governments have received substantial help from federal COVID relief, that money is a one-time help to pay for pandemic costs. But, meanwhile, the State Legislature has accordingly reduced state funds for the city and county, putting their budgets and financial future in peril.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska asserts that the Madison City Council is rigging the city's aldermanic districts to favor "woke progressives" while at the same time they disparage Republicans for doing so at the state level.
Amy Penterman and Steve Bechel, representatives of the dairy industry and cheesemakers, co-write a column insisting that dairy is standing up for consumers by seeking clear food labels. They accuse the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty which has slammed the labeling attempts of siding with California vegetable growers instead of Wisconsin dairy farmers.
Empower Wisconsin's M.D. Kittle insists that Gov. Tony Evers' vaccine or testing mandate is putting state workers in a COVID Catch-22. Evers wants them to either have the vaccine or get rapid tests to prove they aren't positive. But, he claims, the rapid testing isn't available.