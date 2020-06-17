State Debate: Lawyer who spat on teen protester needs to be disbarred, insists the Racine Journal Times

The lawyer who spat on a peaceful teenage protester needs to be disbarred, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. The paper notes that the lawyer, Stephanie Rapkin of Shorewood, has been arrested and charged with battery and disorderly conduct and when those charges are adjudicated, the State Bar should take her law license away.

This is a good time for local police to review their use of force policies, argues the Janesville Gazette. For example, the Janesville police and Rock County policies don't mention anything about choke holds, even though officers are trained not to use them. The prohibition should be written, the editorial says.