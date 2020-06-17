State Debate: Lawyer who spat on teen protester needs to be disbarred, insists the Racine Journal Times

The lawyer who spat on a peaceful teenage protester needs to be disbarred, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. The paper notes that the lawyer, Stephanie Rapkin of Shorewood, has been arrested and charged with battery and disorderly conduct and when those charges are adjudicated, the State Bar should take her law license away.
This is a good time for local police to review their use of force policies, argues the Janesville Gazette. For example, the Janesville police and Rock County policies don't mention anything about choke holds, even though officers are trained not to use them. The prohibition should be written, the editorial says.
Trump Republicans are fomenting fear of Antifa and Black Lives Matter over the Seattle occupation of an area on the city's Capitol hill says Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson. He points to a number of Fox News posts and comments from Congressional Republicans that describe the Seattle protest as anarchy and communistic activity, calling them greatly exaggerated.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska says that even Dane County liberals are warning that if rioting doesn't stop it will feed into Donald Trump's hand. He claims that the further and further left the Democrats go, joining calls to defund the police, for instance, the better Trump's chances at reelection.
Right Wisconsin posts a story that cites a research project that concludes that the lifting of Wisconsin's stay at home orders didn't cause a spike in coronavirus cases, nor did the re-opening of businesses that changed people's behavior.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen complains that Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald has plenty of time to extend birthday greetings to fellow Republicans and celebrate the opening of Republican headquarters, but he can't find the time to convene the Senate to address pending water quality measures.
