State Debate: La Follette Institute leader optimistic about democracy's future

In a guest column for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Susan Webb Yackee, head of the UW's La Follette Institute, contends there's reason for optimism about our democracy. She notes that students are flocking to public policy programs, providing examples of how young people are getting involved in the major issues of the day.
Blogging Blue's Steve Carlson contends that the "turd in the punchbowl award" goes to Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema over her pledge to vote against the $3.5 trillion infrastructure package that the Democrats are hoping to pass through simple-majority reconciliation. Without her, it won't pass, he points out, leaving infrastructure support for individual Americans in limbo once again.
But, Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey is buoyed by the compromise apparently agreed to by Dems and Republicans to get a basic infrastructure package passed that will fund highways, bridges, mass transit and other critical needs. If this holds, the measure could become law despite attempts to filibuster, he notes, adding that is good news.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen chides Wisconsin's Republican and "super scientist" U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson for becoming Wisconsin's new pothole king. He notes that Johnson has proclaimed he is all in against the infrastructure compromise, claiming it's too expensive. Remember that next time you hit a pothole or travel over a rusted-out bridge, the blogger writes, while noting the corporate welfare that has gone Johnson's way previously.
Business blogger John Torinus decides to weigh in on the Aaron Rodgers/Packers controversy, proclaiming that the team could have offered the quarterback a seat at the table. Smart management works to keep its best employees happy, even if it has to bend a little, he says, and the Packers should have done that in this case.
The retired editor of the Beloit Daily News, Bill Barth, takes a nostalgic trip down basketball memory lane and describes how he not only became a fan of the Milwaukee Bucks, but what the team's championship means to a basketball fanatic like him.