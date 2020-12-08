State Debate: Kudos to Pocan and Vos; A Christmas song for Rudy, the red-faced lawyer

Columnist Bill Kaplan, writing on WisOpinion, gives kudos to Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan and Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos for taking the lead on Covid-19 by joining in a public service announcement to wear masks and take other safety precautions during the pandemic. What they did is what is called governing, he adds.
Blogger Bill Stokes composes a Christmas song for Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, based on Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer. He calls it Rudy the red nosed lawyer, the most outrageous Christmas figure of all.
In an Urban Milwaukee op-ed, Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride outlines how his city handled the recent protests in his city. He decries those on opposing sides for spreading disinformation about the protests and the city's response and laments that they haven't helped solve the problems.
We need to get the full perspective of American heroes, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. We need to look at history as a whole and not sweep away parts of it because of newly-discovered information that tells only a piece of the story. The paper notes the recent controversy over John Muir, the founder of the Sierra Club, whose total legacy is being ignored as well as others.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson says it's nice to know that Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn isn't a predictable yes man to the GOP agenda, citing his joining with the court's liberals in the Donald Trump election fraud lawsuits.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey points to two Wisconsin legislative Republicans who apparently, he says, don't think the rules apply to them. Because the Capitol is closed to the public during the coronavirus crisis, Gov. Tony Evers declared there would be no Christmas tree in the rotunda this holiday. So Reps. Paul Tittle and Shae Sortwell, who undoubtedly ran on law and order planks during the past election, decided to put one up anyhow.
Democratic State Sen. Lena Taylor, in a Milwaukee Courier column, also points to the silly arguments over putting a tree in the rotunda when there are so many issues involving the coronavirus that need addressing. She doesn't think that putting a tree in a closed State Capitol is a priority.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, Republican State Rep. Gae Magnafici says she likes the Assembly Republican's ideas on dealing with the pandemic and feels that many of them are critical, like opening schools to in-person learning.
