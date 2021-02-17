State Debate: Kudos for Tommy Thompson and Tony Evers' people's map from two state newspapers

The Racine Journal Times dishes out kudos to UW interim President Tommy Thompson and his staff for a new initiative aimed at making it easier for high school students to get enrolled in college. The plan calls for establishing a pipeline with coaches and recruiters centered in regional locations where high school seniors can get help and information on finances and other details. This is needed, the paper editorializes, to combat enrollment drops that are becoming more serious.
The Janesville Gazette is convinced that Gov. Tony Evers' People's Map Commission will make it clear what gerrymandering looks like, even though thje Legislature undoubtedly won't accept it. The paper editorializes that it's impressed with the commission's recent online hearing in the 1st Congressional District and is convinced that it will present a plan based on the 2020 Census that will show a stark contrast to the gerrymandered plan that it is legislative Republicans will once again bring forth.
We need to "stop the steal" by Wisconsin "pocket-picking" legislators says Political Environment blogger James Rowen. He points to legislative Republicans setting aside a million dollars of taxpayer money for lawyers to defend its new redistricting plan to extend their gerrymandering stranglehold.
Blogging Blue's Steve Carlson complains that Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinemac of Arizona are mucking up the chances to increase the minimum wage to $15 and President Joe Biden isn't helping by essentially giving it up because it will hurt the chances of passing the $1.9 trillion pandemic aid package.
Posting on the right-wing website Empower Wisconsin, CJ Szafir lists five thing to know about Gov. Tony Evers' proposed budget. He cautions that you need to look out for growth in government, including putting 100,000 more people on public assistance by expanding Medicaid.
Blogger Bill Stokes posts that he's having trouble understanding Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson's contention that there weren't enough guns at the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6tjh to constitute an armed insurrection. Johnson's the latest example of Wisconsin voters electing representation that is contrary to their interests, he insists.
Meanwhile, Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson reports that the Oconto County Republican Party refused to pass a resolution calling for peace in politics during a recent meeting. It did, however, defeat a candidate for chairman who insists that the moon landing was a hoax and called for the State Legislature to throw out the presidential election results.