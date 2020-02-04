State Debate: Kobe Bryant's death, Donald Trump's economy, Tavern League's 'mickey,' draw commentary

A Racine Journal Times editorial reflects on the Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna's deaths in last week's helicopter class and comments that there is no promise for tomorrow for any of us. That's why, it continues, we should settle feuds, tell friends and family we love them, because there might not be a chance to do so tomorrow.
In a WisOpinion column, Bill Kaplan says that Donald Trump is running on the strength of the economy, but the columnist suggests that could backfire. He notes warning signs that have been popping up that economic trouble may be ahead.
On conservative Empower Wisconsin's website, M.D. Kittle accuses the Tavern League of trying to slip a mickey to Wisconsin legislators in a bill that would allow Milwaukee taverns to have later closing hours during the National Democratic Convention. A piece of the bill would require new rules for wedding barns, Kittle points out.
Ola Lisowski of the conservative MacIver Institute trumpets the news that Wisconsin's tax burden has fallen and there's more money in the state budget. But, there's still a way to go, she insists, pointing out how MacIver champions a flat 3% income tax that it claims would work much better.
"Voters may decide the next president!", proclaims Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska. He says that congressional Republicans were right all along, that the voters eight months from now are the ones to decide who should be president, not Congressional Democrats by its sham impeachment.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman explains why he's not sure that Bernie Sanders is a Democrat. He says that he gets all sorts of emails from Democratic candidates for president, but none from Sanders, meaning that Sanders isn't sharing in the party's email lists.