State Debate: Kleefisch's 'guts' comment, war on police, civics classes draw comments today

Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy contends that Rebecca Kleefisch, who is vying for the GOP nomination for governor, is aping Donald Trump with her rhetoric. He writes that she claims to have twice as much guts as Gov. Tony Evers, a tasteless attack on a man who because of cancer had his esophagus and part of his stomach removed.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite writes that Wisconsin Democrats are proposing a "poison pill" personal property tax repeal bill. He quotes Republican State Sen. Duey Streubel claiming that the repeal is conditioned on sending $200 million back to local governments, a typical Democratic maneuver to grow government.
Blacks are hurt most by the war on cops, asserts Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska. He accuses the New York Times of glossing over what he claims to be reality, that defunding and reducing the size of police departments have contributed to more homicides this year.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson insists that Wisconsin legislative Republicans have inadvertently admitted to their failed education policies as Wisconsin is given an "F" on civics classes. Who was in charge of state government in eight of the last ten years?, he asks.
ToneMadison.com editorializes that a recent Politico piece that called Assembly Speaker Robin Vos a shadow governor exposes the devastating assault on Wisconsin's representative government. While it wasn't a critical piece, the editorial says, it helps others understand what's really going on in the state.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild calls Robin Vos' appointment of former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman as special counsel to audit the state's 2020 presidential election "grotesque." He contends that people are laughing at Gableman's claim that he will be searching for the truth.