State Debate: Kenosha's 'upcycling,' Ron Johnson, out-of-state landlords all draw comments

The Kenosha News applauds efforts around the city to "upcycle" underused buildings, breathing new life into properties that were abandoned either because of the pandemic or economic circumstances typically caused by the success of Amazon. The paper points to new businesses that have located in a former ShopKo store, Walmart and Sears.
A Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Ideas Lab investigation takes a look at the effect out-of-state landlords are having on the city's housing market. The investors are buying up properties and renting them out, some in disrepair. The phenomenon is denying the dream of home ownership to many families, the investigation shows.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson claims that many red state Republicans are taking pages from former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's playbook in demonizing citizens who stage protests. Peterson recalls Walker's actions during the Act 10 demonstrations, calling them insurrections. That's what many state legislatures are doing now in an effort to make criminals of those who protest in the streets, he insists.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen writes that Sen. Ron Johnson's anti-vaccine campaign disregards his 7,400 constituents who died because of the coronavirus. Rowen says it's easy to see why Johnson has leap-frogged other contemporary competitors for worst Wisconsin legislator, ever.
Empower Wisconsin's M.D. Kittle contends that Tony Evers' health option could spell disaster for for Wisconsin's rural hospitals. He insists that Evers' budget proposal to let state residents buy into the Medicaid program, citing research compiled by Mike Mikalsen, aide to conservative Wisconsin Sen. Steve Nass.
In an attempt to keep the story that Green Bay's mayor mishandled the city's balloting in last November's election, right-wing Milwaukee radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell, in a MacIver Institute blog, says that Green Bay's city attorney unwittingly incriminated the mayor in her report that found no problems with the city's voting procedures.