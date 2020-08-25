State Debate: Kenosha police shooting draws quick responses; paper opposes postal cuts now

The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild posts a statement over the Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake Sunday, insisting that the incident brings into focus the systemic racism that permeates so much of our police. He calls on state officials to take action now.
Meanwhile, Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson accuses Gov. Evers of fanning the flames of the Kenosha rioting in response to the shooting of Blake. Instead of calling on demonstrators to protest peacefully, Evers launched an attack on the police, the conservative blogger claims.
Keep the Postal Service funded while looking for ways to improve efficiency, the Racine Journal Times editorializes. The paper points out that while the volume of mail has fallen because of technology, millions of Americans still depend heavily on the post office. This, however, is not the right time to make cuts, the editorial adds.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen tells Wisconsin Republicans that science, which he says is an ugly word to them, shows that wearing masks can boost the economy, including calculations from banking giant Goldman Sachs. Yet, he says, supposed pro-business politicians like Scott Fitzgerald and Ron Johnson fight mask orders, oblivious to the effect on the economy.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey, reacting to yet another lawsuit aimed at counteracting health department responses to the coronavirus contends that infection and idiocy have long aligned. He says that the push back against virtual schooling reminds him of Russia's response to the bubonic plague in the 1770s.
Wisconsin can help Joe Biden win says columnist Bill Kaplan. In a piece that appears on WisOpinion, Kaplan says that Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris offer inspiration and optimism for the future and want to be leaders for all the people, not just their supporters.
Ola Lisowski of the right-wing MacIver Institute produces another study on how school districts are still paying a major portion of government workers' and teachers' health insurance premiums despite the Republicans Act 10. Still, she claims, taxpayers have saved $12 billion on insurance and pensions since Scott Walker's signature legislation.
Forward Lookout blogger Brenda Konkel posts a letter sent to the Madison/Dane County health director and UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank by several Madison alders and county board supervisors questioning the advisability of re-opening the UW-Madison to in-person instruction next month. They don't buy it's a "smart restart."
