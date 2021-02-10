State Debate: Kenosha News okay with permanent fence around U.S. Capitol

It may be sad to say, the Kenosha News says, but a permanent fence around the U.S. Capitol is a prudent idea in this, the 21st Century. The newspaper's editorial notes the objections, especially since it conveys a bad message about our open democracy, but security, like in so many other places, needs to be paramount now.
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson's deference to the fringe makes Tammy Baldwin the state's lone true senator now, comments Political Environment blogger James Rowen. Johnson seems to have brokered his soul for a tax break, the blogger suggests, and cringes at the thought that if he decides to run again he might just be re-elected.
The death of George Schultz this week underscores what the Republican Party has lost, comments Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. He notes those who served with Schultz, people like Jim Baker, Ed Meese and other "wise political minds" and compares them to today's GOP of Trump, Lindsey Graham, Kevin McCarthy and Marjorie Tyler Greene.
Blogging Blue's Zach Wisniewski comments on the irony of a recent shooting spree in Kewauskum where a villain broke into a home and shot the residents there with their own guns. Yet we keep hearing how having guns in our homes makes us safer, he writes.
In a column that appears on WisOpinion, Van Mobley, the right-wing president of the village of Thiensville, already has Joe Biden failing on numerous fronts which he believes will imperil not only Wisconsin, but the rest of the country and the world as well.
The La Crosse Tribune lauds the "teamwork" by a number of people and organizations in the city to land state basketball play off games to the La Crosse Center. Starting with the director of the center, city and school officials were organized to bring the games to the city, a feather in the cap, the paper says.
Noting the tenth anniversary of former Gov. Scott Walker's Act 10, Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska claims credit for scooping everyone in his blog, then running in Isthmus, that Walker was going to drop the "bomb." This was two full days before the announcement back in 2011, he brags.
Blogger Bill Stokes is getting bummed out by the cold weather and reports that he's ready to go back into hibernation once again even though Ground Hog's Day has passed.