State Debate: Kenosha News likes Gov. Tony Evers' school mascot plan

The Kenosha News, which opposed former Gov. Jim Doyle's plan to force schools to change offensive mascot names, now says that it agrees with current Gov. Tony Evers' initiative to do the same. But, says the paper, Evers will help schools with grants to pay for the expenses of changing mascots and team names and that makes all the difference.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Dan Bice reports that Wisconsin Republicans who are chiding Alex Lasry for not supporting the Milwaukee Bucks' Black Lives Matter boycott have shot and missed. He reports what really went on between the Bucks' executive and the players when they decided to boycott a game and how supportive Lasry was of his players' decision.
In a column that appears in Urban Milwaukee and the Janesville Gazette, Steve Walters takes a look at where the main characters from the Act 10 drama are now. He notes that three out of four of the legislators who were there ten years ago are no longer in the Legislature. He posts a rundown on where everyone went.
Blogging Blue's Steve Carlson wants Vice President Kamala Harris to overrule Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth McConough's contention that the $15 an hour minimum wage can't be in the American Rescue Plan now pending in the Senate. He lists the precedents other vice presidents have made over the years and says Harris should do the same.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blog site, claims that the House's election bill aims to kill voter integrity in America. Besides, he says, it will interfere with states' rights to conduct their own elections without federal interference.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska says that after enduring CPAC over the weekend, he's not worshipping the "golden calf" and predicts that Donald Trump will not be the GOP presidential candidate in 2024. He says the GOP has a solid bench of young and talented possible candidates to take Trump's place.