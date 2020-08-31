State Debate: Kenosha News calls for early presidential debate in Wisconsin

The Kenosha News editorializes in favor of bringing an early presidential debate to Wisconsin. Pointing out that the currently scheduled debates will occur after voters in the state start receiving absentee ballots, the paper says an earlier debate is necessary so voters can make their final decisions and Wisconsin is the logical place for it to occur because of the pivotal role the state is expected to play.
On the Our Wisconsin Revolution website, Executive Director Mike McCabe says both political parties are "tiptoeing on the perimeters," especially when it comes to meeting the national emergencies that face America. Scant details with no specifics on how to deal with health insecurity, economic inequality, racial and social justice, and environmental insanity came out of either party convention, he writes.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen suggests that Wisconsin Republican legislators ought to listen to the heart-felt plea from the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks' players and convene to consider legislation aimed at police reform. Rowen says the entire state is watching for the GOP legislator's response.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey explains why he believes sports mattered so much to America this past week. They proudly and powerfully spread the message against police brutality, he says, and the nation is likely to pay attention when the likes of a LeBron James and other revered sports figures point it out.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman wonders what a 17-year-old was doing with that rifle in Kenosha in the first place? He says that it isn't legal for anyone under 18 to open carry in either Illinois, the teen's home state, or Wisconsin. Despite the fact he broke the law in two states, right-wing media are trying to make him out to be a hero, Heinzelman complains.
