State Debate: Kenosha continues to command the attention of the commentators

The Racine Journal Times implores the Kenosha County Board to convene an emergency meeting and deal with aftermath of last week's protests and subsequent rioting and arson. In an editorial, the paper blasts the board chair, John O'Day, for deciding the board shouldn't meet. If that's the case, he should resign and so should other supervisors who believe likewise, it adds.
The Kenosha News editorializes that Kenosha didn't deserve what happened following the police shooting, no city does. It accuses outside "terrorists" of causing the extensive damage to businesses and adds it hopes Gov. Evers has learned a lesson that quick action is necessary in situations like this.
The Beloit Daily News believes that the violence in Kenosha squandered a chance for citizens to send a message that change is needed in the way police react to incidents involving Black people. The hooliganism ignored the advice and pleas by the likes of the late Cong. John Lewis and Martin Luther King Jr., it adds in an editorial.
Congresswoman Gwen Moore says that Kenosha is Charlottesville and a country divided by a president cannot stand. In a column that appears on WisOpinion, the Milwaukee Democrat calls attention to Donald Trump's refusal to condemn the shooting of two protesters by a 17-year-old white fan of the president.
Donald Trump's corrupted Environmental Protection Agency to allow more coal-based toxins into our water, says Political Environment blogger James Rowen. Now the EPA wants to relax the rules on the amount of mercury that can be released by coal plants, he says, further endangering citizens's health.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson says that liberal talk radio has failed once again in Milwaukee, citing a story that appears on Urban Milwaukee. WRRD has announced it will close shop and reduce its signal. Where oh where will Milwaukee liberals get their talk radio now?, Wigderson chides.
