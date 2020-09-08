State Debate: Kenosha body cams, Trump campaign empathy, deferred taxes lead the debate

The Kenosha News says that the city needs to make police body cams a higher priority. The mayor has proposed buying them in 2022, but the paper editorializes that the recent events in Kenosha show that the devices are needed now. We're already closing the barn door too late, the editorial adds.
Deferring taxes won't make them go away, the Racine Journal Times editorializes over Donald Trump's suspending of the payroll tax for the rest of the year. Workers may see more money in their checks now, the paper points out, but they will still owe them next year. The paper says Trump should drop the proposal in favor of cutting payroll taxes in 2021.
There is no empathy, understanding, fact-checking or Christianity anywhere among the Trump regimes, complains Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman. He notes that Trump campaign operatives tweeted criticism of Joe Biden for walking past reporters at a cemetery Sunday. Turns out he was visiting the graves of his son, daughter and first wife after attending church. Trump, meanwhile, a hero to Evangelicals, was golfing, Heinzelman blogs.
Madison's rightie blogger says that he needs to be put on the civilian police advisory board to give it the diversity it needs. He says that without him, the board is stacked against the police because its members will be picked by anti-cop organizations.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey fondly recalls covering a Labor Day appearance in Merrill, Wis., back in 1984 featuring candidates Walter Mondale and the first-ever woman vice presidential candidate Geraldine Ferraro. He was reporting for radio station WDOR and credits that experience for getting him in tune with politics as a young man.
