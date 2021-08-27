State Debate: Kenosha a year later, anti-maskers and vaccine deniers lead the debate

A year after the Jacob Blake shooting, where do we stand?, asks the Kenosha News in an editorial. The memories are still vivid, he paper says, but Kenosha, not a city of overt racism, has come together and will continue to transcend the events that brought an unwanted fame to Kenosha. Already, Kenosha has rebuilt, it adds.
Meanwhile, M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blog site claims, citing testimony at a recent legislative hearing, that Kenosha business owners want to make rioting a crime. He says Kenosha still shows the scars of last summer's violence.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson says the data shows that there's a bipartisan consensus that backs helping the Afghan allies even though figures like Donald Trump and Wisconsin congressman Tom Tiffany oppose helping them settle in the U.S.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska contends that the UW-Madison campus is becoming a danger zone. He points to the party next door to Camp Randall a few weeks ago where a 17-year-old was gunned down in a drive-by shooting and observes that the so-called house parties of yesterday have evolved into something entirely different today.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson says something unusual is happening. Liberals, progressives and Democrats are fed up with the anti-maskers and vaccine deniers and are willing to do something about it. They are no longer willing to stand idly by while the "killer" GOP refuses to help fight the coronavirus, he adds.