State Debate: Keep the outdoors open insists the Racine Journal Times

In a 4th of July weekend editorial, the Racine Journal Times advocates that governments need to keep the outdoors open during the pandemic despite the growing number of Covid-19 cases. People need to get outdoors and just because the disease is spreading because of bars and other confined areas doesn't mean that people can't be safe outside, the paper says.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes that the Wisconsin Republican Party is throwing caution to the winds when it holds is in-person state convention in Brown County this coming weekend. He notes the county is number two in the state in the number of Covid-19 cases and adds it's ironic that the GOP would hold an in-person convo after getting the State Supreme Court to overrule the state's safer-at-home rules.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska recounts memories of his family's 4th of July celebrations through the years on the family's farms and with scores of visitors. He adds that America was even greater back in those days.
The Wisconsin Budget Project reports that a third of Wisconsin's largest cities spends more on law enforcement than anything else. The organization posts a chart where readers can examine their own city's spending and compare it with others.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson posts a story on DPI "backing down" in how it applies federal aid to voucher schools, allowing parents to re-apply. Wigderson quotes a Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty spokesperson who takes credit for getting the state school agency to change its mind.
