State Debate: Keep pandemic deaths in perspective, says the Racine Journal Times

The Racine Journal Times editorializes that we have to keep Covid-19 deaths in perspective. While the death toll and number of infections are alarming, the paper says, the chances of dying from the disease are still quite small. Yes, we need to wear masks and social distance, but we need to understand that most of the deaths are among the elderly, who need to be at the front when the vaccine arrives.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen predicts that the Walker-Trump Foxconn wonder will flounder for years. He notes the State Department of Administration's recent projection that it is unlikely the much ballyhooed development in Racine County will be eligible for tax credits based on hiring for at least the next three years.
Saddened by the news that the manager of Milwaukee's Serb Hall, Nick Alioto, has died, Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson assails the Trump backers who attacked him at a rally at the establishment two weeks ago after he urged the crowd to follow pandemic health measures. Peterson blasts talk radio's Vicki McKenna and former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, who were involved in the protest, of not apologizing.
Blogger Chris Liebenthal speculates that Donald Trump's strategy is all about winning by losing. He notes the many defeats the outgoing president has suffered in his endless attempts to prove the election was a fraud, but all the while collecting about $207 million in donations.
Right Wisconsin's Jame Wigderson says he surprised that Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn's tie-breaking vote on Donald Trump's lawsuit over the Wisconsin election wasn't a 7-0 vote in sending it to the circuit courts first. That's the way the law read, he points out.
Beware of the Wisconsin Republicans' redistricting proposal, writes Bruce Murphy on Urban Milwaukee. They are after ten more years of gerrymandering, he contends, and they aim to do it by giving all the power to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
