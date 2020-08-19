You have permission to edit this article.
State Debate: Kamala Harris, UW re-opening, Tony Evers make today's commentary

Business blogger John Torinus writes that Kamala Harris could nudge the Democratic agenda to "practical solutions." He claims that Joe Biden's nomination was a repudiation of the Democrats' progressive wing and his selection of Harris will embolden him to to pragmatism. 

Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says the UW-Madison needs to revisit its plan to re-open the campus. During this pandemic only online learning should be used, says, citing the experiences at other universities that opened to in-person classes.

In a Right Wisconsin posting, Republican State Sen. Howard Marklein of Spring Green writes that the state's investment in roads increased without having to raise the gas tax. He claims credit for making that happen. Registration fees were increased but, nevertheless, he argues, motorists save between $15 and $55 a year on gas taxes.

Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska proudly proclaims that he has watched not one minute of the Democratic Party's convention, which he describes as an infomercial. He insists it can't be called a convention because no one is convening. 

M. D. Kittle, main blogger for the ultra-conservative website Empower Wisconsin, claims that texts obtained from the governor's office written during the night statues were torn down on Capitol Square show that Gov. Tony Evers "freezes" while the rioting took place.

