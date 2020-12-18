State Debate: Justices reveal prejudices, Tommy finds rich vein of money lead today's commentary

Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson says that Wisconsin's Supreme Court justices have been unmasked. The losing minority in the Trump election suits revealed their prejudices and vented their anger, he insists. Thompson quotes heavily from the dissenting opinions of Pat Roggensack, Rebecca Bradley and Annette Ziegler that he says reveals how angry they are with the Wisconsin Elections Commission, that they were unable to bring to heel.
Business blogger John Torinus congratulates UW interim president Tommy Thompson for tapping into a rich vein and releasing $5 million from the Blue Cross endowment for nursing education. It was about time, Torinus adds, complaining that the UW has sat on the huge endowment and failed to use it as Blue Cross intended.
In an op-ed for Urban Milwaukee, Matt Rothschild, executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, says he's terribly worried that U.S. democracy is in jeopardy. Once we get the COVID vaccine, he calls for nonviolent protests in defense of democracy before it's too late.
In a guest column for the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Wisconsin critical care physician Jayshil Patel complains that he has watched patients die from COVID-19 as they caught the virus because of their risky behavior, much of it spurred by what he calls careless words. He's referring to those who post social media comments about the pandemic being a hoax or that it isn't really all that bad if you get it. Trouble is, lots of people believe it, then get sick and die.
Blogger Chris Liebenthal writes that Ron Johnson isn't now sure whether he will keep his 2016 campaign promise not to seek a third term in the U.S. Senate. The blogger comments that this isn't the only campaign promise that he won't have kept, contending that all the senator has done is to conduct political witch hunts against opponents of Donald Trump.
Blogger Bill Stokes laments the death of a close cousin in Barron County who died from the COVID-19 this week. When it touches you personally, as cousin Edgar's death does to him, it's hard to refrain from being incensed at those who continue to put their personal wellbeing ahead of dealing with the pandemic, he adds.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!