State Debate: Justice Rebecca Bradley showed how mediocre she is, claims blogger James Rowen

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley won the mediocrity medal during the court's hearing Tuesday on Gov. Evers' safer-at-home extension, insists Political Environment blogger James Rowen. Comparing the stay at home rules to the Japanese internment camps of World War II was just one of her outlandish and ignorant statements, he adds.

In the midst of the worst health crisis America has faced in 102 years, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has decided it's a good time to play politics, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. The paper points out that McConnell, in opposing federal aid to state governments, claimed he didn't want to bail out "blue states." This may be news to him, the editorial says, but all states are in need of help, not just blue ones.