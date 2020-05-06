State Debate: Justice Rebecca Bradley showed how mediocre she is, claims blogger James Rowen

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley won the mediocrity medal during the court's hearing Tuesday on Gov. Evers' safer-at-home extension, insists Political Environment blogger James Rowen. Comparing the stay at home rules to the Japanese internment camps of World War II was just one of her outlandish and ignorant statements, he adds.
In the midst of the worst health crisis America has faced in 102 years, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has decided it's a good time to play politics, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. The paper points out that McConnell, in opposing federal aid to state governments, claimed he didn't want to bail out "blue states." This may be news to him, the editorial says, but all states are in need of help, not just blue ones.
In yet another Right Wisconsin posting, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty asks just how accurate are the models Wisconsin is relying on to close the economy. The Institute, which serves as a legal arm for numerous conservative causes, questions whether they are accurate at all.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman contends the killing of a Flint, Mich., security guard who told a person going into the store he was guarding to put on a face mask is on Donald Trump. This is what happens when the president of the United States tweets his base to "liberate" Michigan, Heinzelman declares.
On his Political Heat blog, Chris Walker declares that Trump deserves to share part of the blame for the coronavirus deaths in the U.S. No, he shouldn't be blamed for the virus coming to the country, Walker says, but his slow response and initial denials definitely caused deaths that could be avoided.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska devotes his blog today to quoting a column from the Wall Street Journal in which its author African-American Robert Woodson argues that when it was announced that blacks were disproportionately dying from Covid-19 it was only a matter of time before the race grievance merchants began their blame game.
