The Racine Journal Times argues that it's time that Wisconsin crack down on those who are driving with suspended licenses. The paper editorializes that there's been a serious increase in accidents caused by drivers with licenses that have expired or been revoked. We don't have a big enough penalty for doing so, the paper adds, and it's time that we did.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen posts a list of "highlights" created by Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, dating back to when he suggested that Wisconsin ought to have chain gangs like they do in Alabama. Perhaps you have your favorites?, he asks of his readers.
In a column that appears on Urban Milwaukee and other media outlets in the state, Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council President Bill Lueders admonishes Gov. Tony Evers for his office's stances on some open records cases. The governor needs to get religion on transparency, he writes.
M. D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blog insists that it's a lie that 80 percent of Wisconsinites support the gun safety laws proposed by Gov. Tony Evers and shot down by the Republican-controlled Senate last week. Kittle says he's seen Republican State Sen. Patrick Testin's communiques from constituents that run overwhelmingly against the Evers' bills.
Meanwhile, Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman notes that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has been circulating the news about Florence County declaring itself a sanctuary for the Second Amendment. It's curious, the blogger says, whether Vos think that's OK or is it just Milwaukee and Dane Counties that can't enact their own laws?
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska posts a series of incidents involving young people in recent weeks, ranging from stealing cars to vaping supplies at drug stores. Noting that the young car thieves regularly crash the vehicles they've stolen, he quips that perhaps we should be teaching them how to drive first.