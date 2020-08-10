State Debate: Journal Times slams Chicago mayor; Blaska insists some mask wearers look like 'idiots'

The Racine Journal Times chides Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for imposing travel restrictions on Wisconsin residents coming to her city. She's got more important things to do, the paper insists, while it praises Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker for not following the mayor's lead, just as Wisconsin is doing.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is up in arms over people who are fully masked when there's no one within 20 yards of them. Quit being such weenies, the blogger lectures, adding that you look like idiots. Remember when Americans yearned to breathe free?, he asks.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson posts a Brian Strassburg cartoon that includes what historic national leaders might have said during times of crisis if they responded like Trump's "it is what it is" comment about the coronavirus. Like Winston Churchill, for example, would respond to the German air raids on Londaon by proclaiming "when it rains it pours."
Insisting that process matters, Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey is happy to see that a federal appeals court has allowed a suit to proceed against Donald Trump's diversion of funds from the Pentagon to the precious wall he wants to build at the Mexican border.
Calling Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald a career politician who will undoubtedly win Tuesday's primary to be the safe GOP candidate to replace retiring Jim Sensenbrenner, Political Environment blogger James Rowen contends Fitzgerald's "smooching" of Trump will cost Wisconsin taxpayers $4 million in coronavirus assistance. While other Republicans are hoping to reverse the Trump administration's action on reducing funding, Fitzgerald says nothing, Rowen says.
On his Don's Domain-Politics blog, Dominique Paul Noth provides a list of U.S. Senate races that he believes could well be flipped to the Democrats during the November election. He suggests that grassroots Democrats should be donating to some of those races to help offset the big GOP funding advantage.
Milwaukee journalist Dan Shafer, author of the blog Recombobulation Area, explains why he believes the national Democrats need to return their convention to Milwaukee in 2024. This will forever be known as Milwaukee's lost summer, he adds, and Milwaukee needs a chance to tell its own story to the nation, something the spotlight of a national convention can achieve.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!